Shopian infant with twin-heads survives rare surgery at SKIMS

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 25:
A one and half-month-old male infant with twin heads—whose father had tried to abandoned him at Nowhatta two months ago—has survived a rare surgery at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, doctors said on Monday.
Born in Lal Ded hospital, the anomalous baby had a faceless second large head. He was admitted at SKIMS on 25th of January.
On clinical evaluation, his physical and metabolic condition demanded stabilization before surgical treatment for its ‘Giant Occipital Encephalocele’ (large abnormal second head).
Dr Abdul Rashid Bhat, professor in the department of neurosurgery, who headed the neurosurgical team, said the infant was taken to neonatology ICU of the Institute.
“On 13 Feb., after preparing him for the surgery, to separate his large abnormal twin head from the normal head, the anesthesia department took this challenge to prepare him and surgery was carried out in the evening hours successfully,” he said.
Bhat said the baby started thriving well postoperatively. “He started sucking and crying well and was discharged to the custody of Social Welfare Department six days after the surgery,” he said.
Bhat said they often see and operate such patients but this infant was a rare case. “It is rare surgery where a twin head of a baby was separated. Thankfully he survived,” he said.
“We separated his twin head, the size of which was more than three time than normal head. We suspect this was his conjoined twin glued to it from the occipital surface,” said Bhat.
Doctors said, “We found brain and abnormal tissue in it and separated it from head successfully with an hour,” they said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah said that such a vital brain and life-saving surgeries can only be performed in a tertiary centre like SKIMS.
“These are challenging cases where management has to be state-of-art to handle the neonatal tissue especially the brain, airway and then metabolism. I am happy that our doctors took the challenge and succeeded,” he said.
The case
Manzoor Hussain, of Shamsipora Shopian, father of the baby, was arrested by police on 1st January after he was found trying to bury his newborn baby in Nowhatta, Srinagar.
He was caught by locals who had informed the police, after that he was arrested. Police had registered a case in this regard in PS Nowhatta under FIR number 72/2018 under section 317 RPC.
Hussain was bailed out by his brother after giving assurances that he will adopt the child. Hussain had earlier stated before the police that he can’t afford infants treatment, as he already had four children.
“The infant who is now normal has been adopted by his uncle,” said an employee of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Srinagar.
He said the baby was taken to SKIMS by CWC. Earlier, the infant was admitted to GB Pant Children hospital Sonwar for three weeks.