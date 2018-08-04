About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shopian Gunfight: UJC chief Syed Salahuddin pays tribute to slain militants

Published at August 04, 2018 06:13 PM 0Comment(s)1005views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin on Saturday paid glorious tribute to militants killed in gunfights with government forces in Sopore and Shopian.

In a statement, Salahuddin said, “Our brave-hearts are sacrificing their lives for the freedom of nation. These brave sons of the soil are rendering invaluable sacrifices while leaving the lives of luxury. We are indebted to safeguard these sacrifices.”

UJC chief hailed the spirit of people and said this spirit has given nightmares to Indian leaders.

“We won’t stop offering sacrifices till we achieve the freedom and nobody will be allowed to play with the precious sacrifices of our youth. The blood of our youth will yield results and the dawn of freedom will approach soon,” Salahuddin said. (GNS)

