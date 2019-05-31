About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Shopian gunfight: Two dead bodies recovered, searches underway

Two bodies have been recovered from the site of gunfight at Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. 

A senior police said that after brief exchange of firing with militants we started searching the area and recovered two bodies along with as many weapons.

However, the identity of the slains is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Earlier, a joint team army's 44 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search at Dragad Sugan area during pre-dawn hours today.

A police officer said that cordon was launched on specific information in the area.

As such the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot in the orchards, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a brief exchange of gunfight. (GNS)

