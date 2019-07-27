Shopian gunfight: Top JeM commander from Pakistan killed

July 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Munna Lahori from Pakistan was killed on Saturday along with his local associate in an encounter with forces south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

He was responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, they said.

Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by the JeM for recruitment, a police official said.

He was killed in the morning along with his local associate after a night long operation following a tip-off, he added.

(Representational Picture)