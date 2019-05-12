Shopian gunfight: SPO turned militant, associate killed

May 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Satipora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Sunday wee hours.

A senior Police officer said that gunfight broke out at Hend Satipora village today wee hours after forces cordoned off the area.

The cordon was laid following the credible inputs about the presence of some militants in the area, the officer said.

He said that during the gunfight both the militants hiding in the area were killed.

The bodies of the slain were recovered along with as many weapons and other war like stores, the officer said.

Sources identified the slain militants as Basharat Ahmad of Nikloora and Tariq Ahmad of Khasipora. Tariq, an SPO turned militant, they said, adding that Tariq had decamped with his service rifle on 26th April last year from Police Post Pakherpora where he was posted.

Sources said that both the militants were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit.

Meanwhile, authorities snapped the internet services on mobile phones in the district. (GNS)

(File picture)