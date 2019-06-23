About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 23, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Shopian gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with AGH

The four militants who were were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Daramdoora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday were affiliated with militant outfit Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). 

The slain militants are  Showkat Ahmed Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Chandpora village of Pulwama, Rafee Hassan, resident of Kralchack village of Shopian, Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, resident of Batmuran Shopian and Azad Ahmad resident of Bamnu village of Pulwama.

They were affiliated with Ansar Gazwat -ul- Hind, an official said. 

 

(Representational picture)

