Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Police on Saturday said another militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Pandoshan village of Shopian.
"Another militant has been killed in Shopian," police spokesman said. His identity and affiliation are being ascertained.
On Friday a militant Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo of Menander area of the district and an army man was killed in the gunfight.
(File photo)
