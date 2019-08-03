Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

August 03, 2019 14:58:00 | Javid Sofi

The 42-hour long counterinsurgency operation at Pandoshan village of South Kashmir's Shopian district was called off on Saturday afternoon after body of one more militant was retrieved from the site of encounter.

A police official informed that they retrieved body of another militant from the site.

He said that body of a non-state subject was found near the site of encounter taking the overall death toll to four.

Earlier a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant and an army were killed in the gunfight. Few structures including residential house suffered damages in the encounter.

[Representational Pic]