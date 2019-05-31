About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Shopian gunfight: One more body recovered, death toll reaches 3

One more body was recovered from the site of gunfight at Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, taking the death toll to three so far. 

A senior Police officer said that one more body was recovered by the joint team of forces soon after the brief but fresh gunfight between the militants and the government forces.

Earlier, the joint team of forces recovered two bodies, he said.

He said that the identities of the slain trio is being ascertained.

Earlier, the gunfight broke out after a joint team of army's 44 RR, SOG and CRPF laid a cordon-and-search operation at orchards in Sugan Dragad area. (GNS)

 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Shopian gunfight: One more body recovered, death toll reaches 3

              

One more body was recovered from the site of gunfight at Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, taking the death toll to three so far. 

A senior Police officer said that one more body was recovered by the joint team of forces soon after the brief but fresh gunfight between the militants and the government forces.

Earlier, the joint team of forces recovered two bodies, he said.

He said that the identities of the slain trio is being ascertained.

Earlier, the gunfight broke out after a joint team of army's 44 RR, SOG and CRPF laid a cordon-and-search operation at orchards in Sugan Dragad area. (GNS)

 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;