Shopian gunfight: One more body recovered, death toll reaches 3

May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

One more body was recovered from the site of gunfight at Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, taking the death toll to three so far.

A senior Police officer said that one more body was recovered by the joint team of forces soon after the brief but fresh gunfight between the militants and the government forces.

Earlier, the joint team of forces recovered two bodies, he said.

He said that the identities of the slain trio is being ascertained.

Earlier, the gunfight broke out after a joint team of army's 44 RR, SOG and CRPF laid a cordon-and-search operation at orchards in Sugan Dragad area. (GNS)

(Representational picture)