Shopian gunfight: Militant killed, operation on

March 22, 2019 | Agencies

A militant was reportedly killed by government forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) launched a joint search operation at Imam Sahib, Shopian, in the wee hours of Friday following a tip off about the presence of militants.

However, when the govt forces were moving towards a particular area, the militants hiding there opened fire, which was retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

