About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 22, 2019 | Agencies

Shopian gunfight: Militant killed, operation on

A militant was reportedly killed by government forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) launched a joint search operation at Imam Sahib, Shopian, in the wee hours of Friday following a tip off about the presence of militants.

However, when the govt forces were moving towards a particular area, the militants hiding there opened fire, which was retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

[Representational Pic]

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 22, 2019 | Agencies

Shopian gunfight: Militant killed, operation on

              

A militant was reportedly killed by government forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) launched a joint search operation at Imam Sahib, Shopian, in the wee hours of Friday following a tip off about the presence of militants.

However, when the govt forces were moving towards a particular area, the militants hiding there opened fire, which was retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

[Representational Pic]

News From Rising Kashmir

;