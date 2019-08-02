Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

August 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

An army man who was injured in an initial exchange of gunfire with militants in Pandoshan village of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday succumbed, police officials said.

They said Sepoy Rambir, of 8 JAT, presently posted with 34 RR was injured in the gunfight and was evacuated to 92 base hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed.

Another army man has gunshot wound on shoulder and is being treated at the hospital, they said.

(File picture)