Shopian gunfight: Four more militant bodies recovered; toll 5

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army on Saturday said that the bodies of four more militants were recovered from the site of an ongoing gunfight in Kilora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, taking the death toll to five.
An army spokesman said that four more bodies of the militants were recovered from the gunfight site today. He said weapons were also recovered from them.
“The operation is going on,” he said.
Last night, body of a militant killed in the initial exchange of fire was recovered from the site of the gunfight that erupted after a joint team of army and the state police launched searches in Kilora village. (KNS)
