Shopian gunfight: Four militants killed, says Police

Four militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Daramdora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.
Police spokesman said that four militants were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site of gunfight.
The identity of the slain militants and their affiliation is yet to be ascertained, he said.
(Representational picture)
