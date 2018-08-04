Shopian Gunfight: Dozens injured in clashes with government forces

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Over a dozen people were injured when government forces opened pellet fire, burst teargas shells and also resorted to lathi charge to disperse demonstrators who were trying to disrupt the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian, where five militants were killed in a gunfight on Friday night.
Immediately after forces resumed operation on Saturday morning against the militants, holed up in a house at village Kiloora in Shopian, people, mostly youth, hit the streets and tried to move towards the area where the gunfight was going on.
Large number of forces deployed to prevent any protests immediately swung into action and chased away the demonstrators.
However, when it had no impact, forces burst teargas shells and later opened fire and also fired pellets to disperse the demonstrators, who were throwing stones and bricks.
Over a dozen people were injured and they were rushed to the hospital.
Picture used in the story is representational