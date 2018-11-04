Shopian gunfight: Couple of militants escaped

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A couple of militants managed to escape from the site of gunfight at Khudpora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district, police Sunday said.
“Blood trails have been seen at the site,” police spokesman said.
On Saturday gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in the village. After searches body of one militant was recovered and he was Mohd Irfan Bhat of Pulwama.
Bhat was associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit since June 2017, police said.
Another body was recovered from the gunfight site today morning and it was identified that of a civilian Shahid Mir, according to locals.
Police, however, said Mir was part of case FIR 201/2004 under section 7/25 Arms Act of police station Shopian for militancy-related incident.
Moreover, police said the house where the encounter took place is intact albeit a hideout was found inside the house where militants were hiding.
“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the instant matter for ascertaining the facts pertaining to militants hiding in the said house and other related matters to this incident,” police spokesman said.
Police has appealed people not to venture inside the gunfight site till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.