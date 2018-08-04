About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shopian Gunfight: Civilian shot dead at Ganowpora

Published at August 04, 2018 03:16 PM 0Comment(s)1452views


Shopian Gunfight: Civilian shot dead at Ganowpora

Javid Sofi

Shopian

Government forces shot dead a civilian identified as Bilal Ahmad at Ganowpora Shopian after clashes erupted between them and mourners attending funeral prayers of slain militant Arshad Ahmad Khan.

Authorities at District Hospital Shopian informed this reporter that one person was brought dead to the hospital.
 
Local residents from Ganowpora told Rising Kashmir that after some militants appeared in the funeral of the slain militant, the army reached the area prompting resistance from the locals.
"The civilians resisted army's presence who then opened fire in which some civilians were hit," a local resident said. 
 
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top