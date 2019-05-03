Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Lateef Tiger, who was the only surviving militant of Burhan Wani group, was killed along with two of his associates in a gunfight with government forces at Imam Sahab area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

The gunfight started after a joint team of army’s 34 RR, CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Adkhara village of Imam Sahab today early morning.

A police officer confirmed the killing of Lateef Ahmad Dar alias Tiger of Dogripora, Pulwama and said that he was active from 2014.

The two other slain militants were identified as Tariq Molvi of Moolu Chitragam and Shariq Ahmad Negroo of Chotigam, Shopian.

“The trio was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen militant group”.

An army man was also injured during the gunfight, he said.

The cordon was thrown following specific information about the presence of some militants, the officer said.

Sources said that one residential house was damaged completely and two others suffered partial damage.

In wake of the killing of militants, youth staged protests and clashed with government forces near the encounter site.

The police and paramilitary CRPF used pellets, tear smoke shells and live ammunition to disperse them.

In the incident, several youth suffered injuries due to pellets and tear smoke shells besides a youth Mudasir Ahmad Mir (20) of Woyen sustained a bullet wound in his leg and was hospitalised.

The authorities have also snapped internet services across south Kashmir following the gunfight and spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Shopian and other parts of neighbouring districts.

Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in a gunfight with government forces in July 2016, triggering off massive civilian unrest in which around 100 people were killed and more than fifteen thousand were injured, mostly with pellets. (GNS)