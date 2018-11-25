Shopian gunfight: 11 civilians injured in clashes, 5-year-old girl among 3 referred to Srinagar

Javid SofiShopian
At least 11 civilains including a minor girl were injured during clashes between people and government forces near the site of encounter at Bagatund in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.
Doctors at district hospital Shopian said that they received two injured youth.
“One youth identified as Faizan Ahmad has sustained firearm injury in head and has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment,” they said, adding another youth has pellet injury in legs and is being treated at the hospital.
A senior health official at district hospital Kulgam said that they received a 25-year-old youth with firearm injury and a five girl with pellet injury.
“Both of them were given immediate treatment at the hospital and shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, seven civilians among them six having sustained pellet injuries were received at Public Health Centre at Vehil.
Further details awaited.
(Representational picture)