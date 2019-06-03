Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate says Police

June 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Monday said the two persons killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district were identified as a militant and his assocaite.

Police spokesman said during the preceding night, government forces intercepted a Tavera vehicle at a checkpoint on Shopian-Turkawangom road at Mool Chitragam.

"However, the militants boarding the vehicle opened fire from inside on the forces which was retaliated," a Police spokesman said.

He said in the retaliation one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an active associate Sajad Ahmad, who was driving the vehicle, were killed.

The slain duo were the residents of Kulgam district.

"Moreover, one militant took advantage of darkness and managed to flee from spot."

The bodies of the militants have been handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities, the spokesman said.

"Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes."