Shopian Chalo: Kashmir shuts to mourn civilian killings

Yawar Hussain/Musaib HafizSrinagar
As Kashmir shuts on Shopian Chalo call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), authorities imposed restrictions in several parts of the Valley on Wednesday to curb the march.
The march was called by (JRL), headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with the families of four civilians killed on Sunday in Pahnoo, Shopian by the army.
On March 4, JRL had called for a shutdown on Wednesday (March 7) against shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to outside jails.
Meanwhile, to curb the Shopian Chalo March, Yasin Malik has been lodged in the Srinagar Central Jail, while Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been placed under house arrest.
Schools, colleges and universities across the Valley have been closed since Monday while all examinations scheduled for since Monday had to be postponed.
Schools in Valley were scheduled to open after three-month long winter break on Monday however in wake of civilian killings the school shall open on Thursday (March 8).
State government imposed an strict restrictions across four districts
of south Kashmir including Shopian
Train services have also been suspended in Kashmir while internet services in south Kashmir areas continued to remain suspended for the third consecutive day.
As per police statement restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the old city area of Srinagar and some uptown areas to maintain law and order.
Police has also issued advisory and sought the cooperation of people to maintain “order and peace” in wake of the protest march towards Shopian.
“Also south Kashmir, particularly in Shopian, restriction have been put in place. General public is requested not to pay attention to any rumours,” a police spokesperson said in its statement.
Markets, public transport, government offices,
petrol pumps and other businesses
remained closed in Srinagar city and other district headquarters
Heavy deployments of Jammu Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been made in Srinagar to thaw protest in Kashmir.
On Sunday evening, army shot dead four youth and two LeT militants in Pahnoo area of district Shopian after militants attacked a Mobile Vehicle Check Post Pahnoo area.
The slain youth have identified as Suhail Khalil Wagay from Pinjoora, Mohammad Shahid Khan from Malikgund and Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay from Langandora Trenz, and Gowhar Ahmad Lone of Moolu, Trenz.
The two LeT militants have been identified as Aamir Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik of Harmeen and Ashiq Ahemd of Rakhpora area of the district.
Pics and Video: Wasim Nabi
