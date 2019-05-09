Shopian boys detained in Rajouri released: Police

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Wednesday said three boys of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, who were detained from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district yesterday, have been released.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Amin Malik said they had received information about the “suspicious” movement of the three boys and accordingly a police party was sent to the area which took all of them into custody.

The SHO said that all the boys have released.

The three boys were identified as Danish Gulzar (15) son of Gulzar Ahmed of Nully, Shopian; Shaid Ahmed Telli (18) son of Abdul Majid Telli of Kudgam and Anyat ullah (17) son of Bashir Ahmed of Laddi Shopian.

Family sources said the boys had gone on a picnic to Sharda Sharief in Rajouri district. (GNS)