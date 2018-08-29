Shopian attack carried by Hizb and our cadres: JeM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jaish-e-Mohammad Wednesday claimed responsibility for Shopian attack, saying that its cadres along with that of Hizbul Mujahideen carried out the attack that left four policemen dead on the spot.
In a statement, JeM spokesman said that it was a joint attack by cadres of its outfit and that of Hizbul Mujahideen. He said that the militants also decamped with three rifles of the policemen.
Four policemen were killed after militants attacked an escort party of DSP Headquarters Shopian near Arahama in the south Kashmir district.
A police official identified the slain cops as constable Javid Ahmad Bhat (belt number 806/SPN) son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat of Panzrat HMT Srinagar, constable Muhammad Iqbal Mir (belt number 660/SPN) son of Abdul Rehman Mir of Hudur Chaman Baramulla, constable Ishfaq Ahmad Mir (belt number 763/SPN) son Muhammad Malik Mir of Rafiabad Baramulla and SPO Adil Ahmad Bhat son Manzoor Ahmad Bhat (belt number 395/SPN) of Zawoora Shopian. (GNS)