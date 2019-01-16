Shopian admin to extend digital facilities to rural areas

Shopian, January 15
District Development Commissioner, Shopian Dr Owais Ahmad Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for extending digital facilities to rural areas of the district and facilitate the people in availing the benefits of different schemes at their doorsteps.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development and other concerned officers.
On the occasion, the DDC said that the initiative will provide basic electronic and other services to the villagers such as banking, cashless payment facility, entrepreneurship opportunities and various other e-services being provided by the centre and state government.
The DDC directed the officers to constitute a team of officials to aware the people in villages regarding the financial transactions through mobile banking, debit cards and internet banking. He enjoined upon officers to motivate the people for opening bank accounts to avail benefits of different welfare schemes