Shop gutted in Canal Road inferno in Jammu

Agencies

Srinagar

Goods worth lakhs turned into ashes as a fire broke out in a wholesale shop of essential commodities in Canal Road area here.

"A major fire broke out inside a shop of essential commodities opposite GGM Science College, Canal Road, late on Sunday night and goods like flour, wheat, rice, sugar and other items worth lakhs turned into ashes," police here said.

They said that five fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused the flames to prevent them from engulfing surrounding shops.

