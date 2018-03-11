About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shoe thrown at Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

Published at March 11, 2018


Agencies

Lahore

A shoe was hurled at former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at an event here on Sunday, a day after ink was thrown on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

The incident occurred after Sharif arrived at Jamia Naeemia to address a ceremony marking the death anniversary of cleric Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi, reports Dawn news.

Video footage showed Sharif visibly shocked in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader went ahead with his address, although reportedly shortening his speech, only to thank the organisers.

The man was immediately caught and taken into custody.

The organisers said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the attacker and how he was able to enter the hall

