Shocker: Girl commits suicide after being repeatedly raped by father

April 14, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Victim’s sister, uncle demand public hanging of ‘rapist father’

A girl allegedly committed suicide after being repeatedly raped by her father at her home in north Kashmir Bandipora district.

The girl, a resident of AragamBandipora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home yesterday and was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

She had committed suicide after her father repeatedly raped her, police said

The victim’s younger sister, Shireen(name changed) alleged that her father had been raping her elder sister from a long time.

She said her father attempted to rape her too at her home in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district but she vehemently confronted him.

After Shireen’s refusal, he apologised to her and vowed never to seek sexual favours from her again. She had warned her father, a former security man, of raising her voice against his behaviour.

“He had first sexually abused my elder sister. He has been raping from when I was a child,” said 18-year-old Shireen.

She said her father again sought sexual favour from her. “I resisted it and told him that I will never forgive him”.

Shireensaid she informed her grandfather about the abuse. “However, he told me to hush up matter.”

She also opened up about her father’s advances before her uncles and they assured to find a “solution” to it.

“Two of my uncles opined that the matter shouldn’t go out as it would bring shame to the family and threatened me of marriage,” she said.

Shireen narrated the traumatic story to her elder uncleMushtaq (name changed), who supported her.

“She told me that her father had been sexually abusing her elder sister for nearly five to six years and now he was asking sexual favour from her too,” said her uncle.

Mushtaq said he registered a complaint against his brother in a nearby police station.

“Afterwards, my elder niece consumed poison at home to hide the indignity met out to her by her own father,” he said

“One of my uncles told my elder sister that police will punish her too. She consumed poison,” Shireen said adding, “We don’t know whether she consumed poison or was made to consume it by the father.”

A police official confirmed that the girl consumed some poisonous substance at her home.

“The allegations are that girl after being raped by her father and unable to bear the mental agony consumed some poisonous substance,” he said.

The incident happened on April 12 and the accused has been arrested.

“A case FIR No. 4/2019 has been registered in Police Station Aragam under section 306,376,509 RPC and investigation taken up,” police said.

Mushtaq said he had once caught his brother raping his own elder daughter and had taken up the issue with the local committee several time.

The sister and uncle of victim demanded public hanging of the accused.

“My brother should be hanged or stoned to death publicly so that justice is done to his daughter,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora, Rahul Malik told Rising Kashmir that they received a complaint on April 12, stating the girl has consumed poison.

On whether the girl consumed poison by herself or was poisoned by someone else, SSP said the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted and the report was awaited.

About the allegations of rape, he said, “It will come in the post-mortem and the medical report”.

The incident triggered outrage in Valley.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the incident shameful and shocking.

“Deeply shocked over this shameful and shocking incident, it reflects the moral degradation in sections of our society which is highly unfortunate. it’s the responsibility of one and all among us to protect our moral and social fabric so that such disgraceful acts aren't repeated,” Mirwaiz tweeted.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti questioned the safety of girls inside their homes.

“What kind of a sick depraved monster would do this? Society tells our girls that they shouldn’t step outdoors & stay home where they’re safe,” she tweeted.

She wrote “But what if they aren’t safe even within the confines of their own homes? Who can a girl trust if not even her own father?”