SHO Devsar ‘beats’ 50-year-old woman to pulp

Protests erupt over ‘highhandedness’

A 50-year-old lady was badly injured in an incident, which the relatives of the woman are alleging was due to being heavily thrashed by SHO Devsar on Friday.

According to reports reaching CNS, there was a dispute between two families over water or drainage issue, which turned into a full-fledged scuffle between the two families, belonging to Mohammad Ramzan Shergujri and Abdul Rashid Wagay, both residents of Desar Kulgam. The relatives of injured lady said that the incident happened, when police called both the families to Police Station Devsar.

Reportedly both the parties entered into an argument in the premises of Police station, resulting in a fight between the two families. Both exchanged heavy blows with each other. On hearing the noise, the Thana in charge SHO Devendar Singh came out of his office and allegedly thrashed one lady namely Raja Megum, w/o Mohammad Ramzan Shergujri aged fifty years and her daughter Gulzara Akhtar. The relatives of the injured lady have alleged that police arrested Raja Begum in severely injured condition and kept her in lockup till 6 pm, after which she was shifted to Saddar Hospital Devsar, while there were no whereabouts of her daughter Gulzara Akhtar. The relatives of the injured lady, instead of getting her treated, kept her on a couch outside the gates of hospital and protested against the alleged highhandedness of SHO Devsar, Devendar singh.

When contacted, SHO Devendar Singh rejected any such allegation against him and said that there was a dispute between the above said two families over water issue, which was amicably solved with the mediation of police.



