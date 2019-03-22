SHO, cop hurt in grenade attack in Sopore

March 22, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Youth hit by bullets during clashes

A Station House Officer (SHO) and his guard were injured in a grenade attack in Warapora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district while a civilian sustained bullet injury during clashes with forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police official said militants lobbed a grenade towards a police party in Warpora area of Sopore in the morning.

“In the incident, SHO Dangiwacha Muddasir Ahmad and his escort personal received injuries. Both injured have been shifted to hospital,” he said.

The area was cordoned and searches going on in the area. “It is part of the encounter site, where forces have laid cordon.”

Meanwhile, a group of youth pelted stones on forces in Sopore town after militants fired UBGL grenade on a CRPF bunker in main chowk Sopore.

A civilian identified as Irshad Ahmad Khan of Chek Roday Khan Sopore was hit by a bullet on hand and knee.

He was referred to Sub District Hospital Sopore, where from doctors referred him to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Talking to Rising Kashmir SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said the youth was injured when militants fired on forces in main chowk Sopore.

"The youth sustained a bullet injury on knee. He is stable now," he said.

A police official said at around 11 am, militants attacked a CRPF bunker near State Bank of India in main Chowk Sopore.

The grenade exploded with big bang, without causing injuries.

After the grenade attack, forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

However, youth of the area pelted stones on the forces, ensuing clashes in the town.

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in the town following the clashes.