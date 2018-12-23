SHO among 12 injured in clashes during ‘anti-encroachment’ drive in Beli Charana, Nikki Tawi

‘Muslim colonies attacked to appease rightwing groups’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 22:
Clashes broke out in Beli Charana area, when Jammu Development Authority (JDA) officials and police contingents started an alleged anti-encroachment drive, leaving over a dozen police personnel including Station House Officer (SHO) and eight protesters.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir JDA officials assisted by strong contingent of police and JCB reached Nikki Tawi area and Beli Charana at 5:30 am when the families were sleeping.
“As some people were preparing for morning prayers, they noticed the contingents moving with JCBs to dismantle their residences. They spread the word and within minutes, hundreds of Gujjars assembled protesting against the move of JDA,” said one of the locals, who was part of protest demonstration in Beli Charana.
Sources said, JDA officials launched anti-encroachment drive following a court direction.
Immediately, tension spread and hundreds of people came out of their houses and staged protest demonstration, while youth pelted stones towards the police force compelling them to flee from the area and remained confined to main road on fourth bridge on Tawi River.
The protesters alleged that they were being targeted on communal ground and the administration turn blind eyes when it comes to the encroachment on other land by the other community.
“JDA has never launched anti-encroachment drive in those areas which are occupied by non-Muslims. Only Muslim colonies are attacked to appease the rightwing groups,” alleged an elderly nomad Mohammed Shafi.
Shafi claimed that he was living in the area since last 18 years and no one objected. “Why rules are implemented on our colonies, and others are not touched. They have communal approach which they need to shun,” said Shafi, who lives with his family in Bali Charana.
As the crowd clashed with the police and it resulted in injury to SHO Bakshi Nagar police station and seven police officials. Police fired smoke shells to quell them, but failed. The protests continued and more people joined the protesters, while women came on the main road and highlighted their plight.
“The clashes have left over a dozen people injured including police men, a SHO and nomads,” said the eyewitnesses, while claiming that some of the youths were also detained by the police.
It may be mentioned here that JDA could not demolish the houses for which they had come to Beli Charana and Nikki Tawi area due to massive protest demonstration by the nomads.