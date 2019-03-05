 Shivratri, Gramin Vikas Mela held at Udhampur

Jammu, MARCH 04-
The 15th annual Maha Shivratri-cum-Gramin Vikas Mela was organized on Monday at Khoon village of Majalta in Udhampur District with thousands of devotees.
As per an official, the Mela was organised by Destitute and Handicapped Welfare Association (DAHWA), a NGO, in collaboration with district administration Udhampur, Information department and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL).
The Agriculture department also facilitated the rural farmers with various agri tools, high yielding seeds and fertilizers on subsidy.
The Government departments of the district including Health, Agriculture, District Industries & Commerce (DIC), Horticulture, Sericulture, Rural Development, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, established their stalls and distributed literature on schemes of their respective departments.
On the occasion, scintillating cultural programmes were presented by the Information Department Udhampur, artists of JKAACL Jammu besides local artists, the official added.
Day 2: Artists enthrall audience at Maha Shivratri festival in Reasi
Jammu, MARCH 4: Three-day Maha Shivratri festival continued on the second day in Reasi on Monday.
As per an official, the festival is being organised by Directorate of Tourism, Shiv Khori Shrine Board and District Administration Reasi.
On the second day, a number of musical and cultural performances were presented by artists of the Information Department at Shiv Shakti Dham.
The show was applauded by a jam packed gathering at the venue. Other highlight of the day was a number of comedy and musical performances by popular Dogri artists Romalo Ram, Sars Bharti and their group.
An impromptu performance by Preeti Langeh also enthralled the audience. The artists were later felicitated by the administration for putting up a superb show.
The day's show was presented by Rakesh Chobber. Among others, those present at the event also included Tehsildar Pouni, Lekh Raj ; BDO Pouni, Om Prakash and others.
The festival will end on 5th of March with traditional dangal, the official added.