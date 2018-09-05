About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shivpora residents allege misuse of potable water

Srinagar, Sep 04:

 Residents of Shivpora Rose Enclave have urged PHE authorities to intervene and stop the misuse of potable water in form of washing of vehicles.
“We appeal PHE officials to stop CRPF drivers from washing of vehicles by using potable water which is meant for drinking purpose. It has been a while that we are moving from pillar to post in seeking end to the misuse of potable water in Shivpora,” the local residents said.
The residents said while the area is having shortage of potable water as do rest of Srinagar but CRPF drivers clean their heavy vehicles by using supply water.

