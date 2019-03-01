Shishgar launches e-archive website on historical data

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 28:
Commissioner Secretary Culture, Saleem Shishgar, on Thursday inaugurated a web portal containing digitized records of the State archives having important historical and culturally valued documents.
As per an official, the portal www.archives.jk.gov.in will enable researches and scholars across the globe to easily access the historical data of Jammu and Kashmir from 1724 AD to 1985.
Pertinently, the exercise of digitization of the historical, administrative and cultural records has been started by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums by virtue of which 70 lakh pages of archrival records dating from 1724 AD to 1985 would be digitized and brought online for the ready reference of students, scholars, historians and researches across the global.
The Commissioner Secretary highlighted the importance of archival records preserved by the Department in its repositories. He said it is good news for all scholars, historians and other researchers that Archival Heritage of the J&K State can be accessed easily through online medium.
He said that the records available through online pertain to Revenue Department, GAD, Education, Home, Finance, Industries Departments, Census Reports, Annual Administration Reports, Acts of J&K, Old English Records, Estate Department, Food & Supplies, Council Orders, Council Resolutions, Council Proceedings, Cabinet orders and other rare books.
To avoid wear and tear of original archival records and to facilitate easy access to the archival records by scholars and researchers, the Department initiated the process of digitizing the records, he added.
Shishgar said that the Department had procured high-end server which is looked after by the State Date Centre, Jammu.
The Commissioner complimented the Department of Archives Archaeology and Museums for the preserving treasure of the J&K State.
He further thanked concerned agencies who have digitized the archival records as well as the efforts of State Date Centre during last 3-months in the successful installation of the Departmental Server and successful upload of State Archives Records on Departmental website portal for easy access of archival records.
In this regard he made special mention of the efforts made by Secretary IT, Saugat Biswas due to which the digitization project was completed in record time.
Director, Department of Archives Archaeology and Museums, Munir-ul-Islam, also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of digitalization of archival records. He said that it was difficult for outside scholars and researchers to come to J&K State Archives and access archival records but now the records being available online will definitely help them.
He said that the State Archives has one of the richest archival data in the India which is now available online. He said scholars shall find it quite useful, as the software used for it is user-friendly, the official added.