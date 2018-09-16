Shirazi is new CCIK President

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 15:
Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) Saturday elected Ali M Shirazi as its new President during its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held here at Hotel Shahenshah Palace.
CCIK which is a central body of trade, commerce and industries of Kashmir also elected office bearers and Executive Committee members for the year 2018-19.
Bashir A Beigh of has been elected as its Sr. Vice President, Urfi Mustafa Shonthu as Jr. Vice President, Tariq Rashid Ghani as Secretary General, Haseeb Renzu as Jt. Secretary General, Qaiser Mir as Treasurer and Mauzam Bakshi as Chief Coordinator.
During the AGM, the Executive Committee Members elected include Abdul Ahad Bhat, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Khan, Latif A. Bhat, Malik Hamid Ullah Bazaz, Mirza Manzoor, M. Afzal Bulbul, M Anwar Ashai, Naseer A. Khan, Nazir A Mir, Rauf A. Tramboo, Ritu Kapoor, Riyaz A Shahdad, Riyaz A Panjra and Showkat Hussain.
The newly elected president Ali M Shirazi said he would ensure that the along with interest of the members, CCIK works for the betterment of the state’s economic sectors.