Ship of dynastic politics shrinking in JK: PC

March 22, 2019 |

Senior vice president Peoples Conference and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today hit out at National Conference saying the Abdullah's are frustrated sensing that the ship of dynastic rule is sinking in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Vakil while reacting to NC vice president Omar Abdullah's indirect remarks on Peoples’ Conference, said that Peoples’ Conference (PC) is a 45-year old party founded by late Abdul Gani Lone, a thoughtful leader who had realised that the root of all problems prevailing in the State was embedded in dynastic rule.

"The last election of 2014 saw the NC confined to just 15 seats only. And the height of it was that Omar Abdullah himself won by a margin of few hundred votes and that too from Congress. This proves that people are fed up of traditional parties,” Vakil Added.

He reiterated that it has been seen all along that whosoever have challenged dynastic rule has been labelled man of the Centre by these Abdullah's who think Jammu and Kashmir is their personal fiefdom.






