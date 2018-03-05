Shifting Qasim, Shariati to Jammu jails illegal, inhuman: DeM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi Sunday termed the shifting of Mohammad Qasim Faktoo and Shafi Shariati to jails outside Kashmir as an “illegal, unjust and a barbaric act”.
She asked the people “to register strong protests against this move”.
" On Saturday evening we came to know that Dr Qasim Sahab and Dr Shariati were missing from their respective cells in the Srinagar Central jail. We were tense until a news website updated at around 2 am that both these men have been shifted to Udhampur and Hira Nagar jail respectively," she said.
Andrabi said that in both the cases, there was a stay order issued by the High Court against shifting of these two “longest serving lifers from Srinagar Central jail”.
"The Indian Supreme Court, when sentenced Dr Qasim for life, had clearly stated in the last line of the verdict that he should be lodged in a jail near his home," she added.
" Not only did the puppet authorities disrespected their own court order but also didn't inform these two persons as well as their family members before shifting them,” she added.
She said: “Qasim was lied to and was told that he will be taken to hospital for check up. He wasn't allowed to take the medicines or clothes along with him as he was told that he will be taken to a hospital for check up This is deception and nothing else, " she added.
" We all know that Dr Qasim is suffering from multiple ailments but the most worrying is that glaucoma has increased to alarming levels. His condition is such that more than half of his eyesight is damaged and in such a situation the prescribed eye drops are much needed as he can't see properly without it, " she added.
She said: “Last week four lifers were released on parole by court but that order was also disrespected and those lifers were re-arrested and without informing anyone, they were lodged in Jammu jails.”
Andrabi said that the shifting these two men in such condition is an extreme form of “oppression and barbarism”.
"It seems that India and its stooges are now trying to cage and lock our minds and ideologies,” she added.
