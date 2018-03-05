Shifting political prisoners outside ideological war on Kashmiris: Jama’at

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir Sunday while denouncing the decision of shifting of Qasim Faktoo, Mohammad Shafi Shariati and other inmates from Srinagar Central Jail to Jammu said the move was a blatant infringement of the prisoners' rights accepted under the United Nations Charter and in all the civilized laws of the world.
“This is a part of well-hatched conspiracy to suppress the freedom voice of the hapless people of Kashmir. It is also an ideological and political vendetta in force upon the people to accept the hegemony of Indian establishment,” JeI said in its statement, adding, “India is trying to inhume the Kashmir movement with muscle power which is however impossible.”
“People are doing no crime but fighting peacefully and democratically for obtaining their political right-right to self determination accepted by United Nations besides India and this just and sacred movement definitely will meet its logical end soon despite of harsh methods adopted by Indian establishment,” JeI said.
JeI statement said forces have arrested a number of innocent people including a 75-year-old person Sanaullah Bhat of Hajin during nocturnal raids.
“Jama’at condemns the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners and arbitrary arrests by government forces, and appeals human rights organizations of the world including those that works in India to take serious notice of state sponsored atrocities in Kashmir,” JeI statement said.
