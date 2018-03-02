Shifting political prisoners from Sgr to Jammu jails against SC ruling: JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Condemning the shifting of many inmates including Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Abdul Hamid Teeli, and Tariq Ahmad Dar who have been awarded life sentences from Srinagar Central Jail to Jammu Jails, JRL Thursday said the rulers and their police is actually trying to pass on the buck, hide their own failures and penalize innocent people for none of their fault.
“Even some lifers who were on parole have been re-arrested and sent to Jammu violating court orders,” JRL said.
JRL said: “On one hand police boasted about having busted the whole escape case within some hours, arrested many and as usual handed them over to NIA but on the other hand shifted poor inmates including Raees Ahmad , Showkat Ahmad Hakim, Adil Ahmad Zargar, Moomin Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaaq Paul, Imran Nabi Wani, Meraj ud Din Nada, Danish Malik, Feroz Ahmad, Mufti Abdul Ahad, Amir Ahmad Wagay, and many others who are booked under PSA, held as lifers or under trials from Srinagar jail to various Jammu jails.”
“This is nothing but taking revenge from non-concerned and also putting a curtain on their own failures and frustrations by the rulers and authorities,” they said.
JRL said that on the day an inmate escaped from SMHS, there were many other inmates who instead of escaping chose to return back to jail but “these prisoners are now being oppressed in jails which is highly condemnable”.
JRL said shifting inmates is against the judgment of Indian Supreme Court saying it has barred governments from lodging inmates away from their homes and families.
JRL said: “Under the garb of escape by one inmate, police and forces under new hypothesis are putting Kashmiris to new hardships. Police stations in various areas are summoning those in resistance and political movement to police stations and asking them to submit their photographs, photographs of their kith and kin including women and even the details of all properties of their kith and kin posses. Under the garb of largest democracy, Indian rulers, their Kashmiri stooges and oppressive police are trying to impose North Korea type rule in Jammu Kashmir which is highly condemnable,” they said.
Paying tributes to the youth “who were killed by Indian Army and forces at Zakoora and Tengpora Batamaloo bypass in 1990, JRL said that “on a day when millions of Kashmiris had gathered at UN office Sonwar seeking right to self determination , Indian colonial forces opened their guns on innocent people at Zakoora and Bypass killing dozens and injuring hundreds.”
“This killing by Indian forces was not first or last of its kind but Indians prior to this and even after that staged many massacres like that at Gawkadal, Sopore, Kupwara, Handwara, Mashali Muhalla Srinagar, Sailan Poonch, Baderwah, Doda, Marmat, Bijbihara, Dalgate etc and these massacres and killings are continuing without any shame till date,” JRL said.
JRL said that these killings actually show that India actually considers Jammu Kashmir as its “colony” and is trying to suppress Kashmiris by its military might.
The leaderships said that “martyrs are our real heroes and no stone will be left unturned to fulfill their mission”.
Appealing international community to shun its silence over human rights abuses in Jammu Kashmir, JRL leaders said that “Kashmiris are looking towards international community and still believe that one day international community will change its attitude of giving preference to business interests over moral values and humanity and come to the rescue of oppressed Kashmiris.”
0 Comment(s)