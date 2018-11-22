About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shifting of prisoners to outside jails blatant violation of SC guidelines: Hurriyat

Published at November 22, 2018 12:24 PM 0Comment(s)348views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Expressing serious concern over the shifting of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir to outside jails, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in a statement on Thursday said the move was “against the principles of democracy besides a blatant violation of the Indian Supreme Court guidelines”. 

“Shifting Kashmiri prisoners to various prisons across India sans justification and that the step has cleared that rule of law doesn’t exist here as Kashmir was directly ruled by the lakhs of forces present here,” the statement reads.

The APHC spokesman said “mass shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to outside prisons is being done clandestinely without informing their respective families which has added to the miseries’ of the parents whose loved ones have been languishing in jails for their only crime of demanding Kashmir resolution.”

