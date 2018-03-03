Shifting of prisoners to outside jails

JRL files petition in SHRC
JRL files petition in SHRC
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, March 2:
After the government moved prisoners from Kashmir jails to outside the Valley, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Friday filed a petition before SHRC against shifting of prisoners from Kashmir to outside jails.
The petition filed by JRL comprising of Hurriyat (G) Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has appealed the Commission to look into the matters of human rights violations including detenues held in various jails and shifting of the prisoners and political detainees to outside jails.
“After a detenue escaped from police captivity in SMHS hospital last month, the prisoners are being subjected to harassment, mental torture and agony,” reads the petition.
It said certain inhuman and illegal measures were taken by the government to harass the prisoners and many of the prisoners were shifted to prisons outside Kashmir.
“Some of the persons, who have been awarded life imprisonment, have been shifted to jails over 300 kms away from their residences. It is violation of the guidelines of Supreme Court of India,” further read the petition.
Terming shifting of prisoners to prisons outside Kashmir as grave human rights violations, the petition states that there has been an instance, wherein persons who are on parole have been again re-arrested and shifted to outside jails for no fault of theirs.
It stated that families of the detainees, who have been shifted outside Kashmir, are facing huge problems in meeting their loved ones. “It is again a violation of basic human rights guaranteed to the families of the detainees.”
The JRL sought the intervention of the commission for initiation of inquiry into the gross human rights violations and delivering of justice to these inmates.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)