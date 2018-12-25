Shifting of Prisoners: HC directs Govt to furnish information to families

JKHCBA challenges ‘J&K Public Safety (Amendment) Act’
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In a fresh writ moved by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association—challenging J&K Public Safety (Amendment) Act, 2018, High Court has directed government to ensure that information regarding shifting of the prisoners from the jail in the State to other places in India is furnished to the family members of the detenues as per the applicable rules.
The J&K High Court Bar Association (HCBA) challenged the Amendment Act after 40 detenues of J&K were shifted to Haryana jails wherein the detenues are facing difficulties and are not being permitted to meet their families.
The Court after observing the grievances expressed on behalf of detenues, directed the State government to ensure the interaction of detenues with their family members.
"In case, physical interaction for any reason is not possiblie, the respondents shall take steps so that they enable the family members of the detenues to interact with them through video conferencing. In any case, telephonic communication as per rules of the Jails would also be enabled," the Court directed.
The respondents were also directed to ensure that the health and nutritional requirements of the detenues are provided for strictly as per the rules. The Court granted two weeks time to the state to file counter affidavit and listed the matter on 4th February 2019.
The writ petition filed by HCBA states that in terms of Section 10 of the PSA, as it originally stood, “any person in respect of whom a detention order has been made, was liable to be detained in such place and under such conditions, including conditions as to the maintenance of discipline and punishment for breaches of discipline, as the government may by general or special order specify and to be removed from one place of detention to another place of detention in the State, by order of the government.” The petitioner said that the most of the persons who are ordered to be detained under J&K PSA are facing trial in different courts of the State, under TADA/POTA and other Acts including RPC.
“The persons facing trial under the aforesaid offences in the State are governed by J&K Prisoners Act/Prisons Act. By shifting these detenues to jails outside the State of J&K, it is not possible for these detenues to cause their appearance in the cases pending against them in different courts of the State. In that view of the matter, all the detenues who have been shifted or may be shifted under the Amendment Ac of 2018, to the jails outside the State, would not be in a position to be brought before the courts for trial,” the petition states.
The petitioner further submitted that the detenues are therefore deprived of their right of fair and speedy trial guaranteed to them by Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
The petition states in the year 2002, Section 10 of the PSA was amended and a proviso was added to clause(b) thereof, which provided that the detenues, who are permanent residents of the State shall not be lodged in jails outside the State.
It further reads that the Amendment Act of 2018 is “malafied” in nature and unconstitutional and is therefore liable to be set aside.
The HCBA through its writ prayed before the Court that the impugned Amendment Act 2018 Viz (Governor’s Act No. III of 2018), be struck down.
The petitioners also prayed that the respondents be directed tby the Court to lodge all the permanent residents of J&K State, detained under the provisions of J&K Public Safety Act, in the jails of the State, located near their places of residence.
They also prayed before the Court that the respondents be directed not to lodge any detenue, belonging to the State in any jail outside the jail and bring back all those, who have been shifted, pursuant to the Amendment Act of 2018.
Earlier, when the State was placed under Governor’s rule on 20th June 2018, J&K PSA 1978 was amended in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Governor’s Act No. III of 2018), and the Proviso added to Section 10(b) of J&K Public Safety Act has been omitted.
Previously, on 19th January 1990, State was again placed under Governors’ rule and the Governor passed J&K Public Safety (Amendment) Act 1990 (Governor’s Act No. I of 1990) where under the Governor amended the Section 10 of the Principal Act 1978, whereby the words “in the State” in Clause(b) of Section 10 of J&K PSA were omitted Similarly, on 26th May 1986, when Governor’s rule was imposed in J&K, Jagmohan the then Governor, passed Act no. 11 of 1986, known as J&K Public Safety (Amendment) Act, 1986. In terms of Section 2 of the said Act, he amended Section 10 of the Principal Act 1978, whereby the words “in the State” in Clause(b) of Section 10 of J&K PSA were omitted. The petitioner further stated that In that view of the matter also, the Amendment Act of 2018 whereby proviso to Section 10 has been omitted, is unconstitutional and is, therefore, liable to be set aside.