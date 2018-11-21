Shifting of core functions of PD&MD to Finance Department

Manzoor Qadir
The Economics & Statistics cadre of Planning Department has from time to time been mandated to discharge multifarious functions in the context of formulation of Developmental Plans, Implementation and Monitoring of Schemes and Flagship Programmes. This mandate has been in tune with the academic qualifications of the employees of the cadre in the specialized areas of Economics, Statistics, Mathematics and Commerce etc.
This mechanism was thoughtfully put in place by the Ex. Chief Ministers (In-charge Planning), senior level Financial Commissioners/Additional Chief Secretaries heading the Planning Development & Monitoring Department from time to time since 1957 (from 2nd Five Year Plan).
Over the past 5-6 decades due to assigning of multifarious functions the department has been restructured from “Planning Department” to “Planning & Development Department” and then to “Planning Development & Monitoring Department”.
The Government of J&K in the recent past approved the re-structuring of the Planning and Development Department with the aim to ensure focused monitoring of public expenditure, timely preparation of project reports and close monitoring of development projects.
During the re-orientation of Planning Development & Monitoring Department which was made through Cabinet Decision No: 17/02/2016 dated: 27-04-2016 issued vide Government Order No: 207-PD of 2016 dated: 29-04-2016, the mandate of the Department was outlined in a comprehensive and lucid manner.
Accordingly the PD&MD was charged with the responsibility of various functions including Plan as enlisted in 1st Schedule of J&K Business Rules wherein distribution of the business among the Departments of the Secretariat stands enumerated.
Consequently, the PD&MD has been meticulously focusing on its mission and vision i.e., to plan comprehensive long term development strategy and address development challenges to ensure equitable distribution of resources to all regions and districts for overall socio-economic development of the State.
Since the inception of the Implementation of Development Planning in the State, an honest endeavour was made by the members of the Planning Department giving their best for the socio-economic development of the State.
Need for change
The planning Department of the State accepted the model of FYP of Planning Commission of India and since then dispensed its function towards inclusive and sustainable development of state.
The department while utilizing the services of well-educated, technical and efficient human resources allows the state to embark on the path of high growth and sound development strategy and thus bringing it at par with other developed states of country.
The government’s recent decision of shifting of allocative functions from PD&MD to Finance has been conceivably taken in view of the complete change in the resource mobilization and allocation scenario both at the Centre and the State and also on the grounds of prudence and coherence.
This would not only bring coherence in budgetary allocations made in different departments but would also ensure accountability for expenditure at one place.
However, the government should have come foolproof with clear road map for restructuring of PD&MD with new defined job chart and role. It has been well said that slowing down an activity for bringing a change may meet with greater success than doing it quickly.
It is evident that currently the legislatures of state assembly aren’t in favour of decision and have expressed deep resentment by addressing number of demi-official letters to Hon’ble Governor, J&K against the same, as the decision has been taken in haste and was a shock to whole fraternity of planning department.
The centralization of the allocative powers at Finance Department is not the remedy of problem rather government needs to review the order and establish a new re-structured department with more powers and functions.
The question remains that if planning department wasn’t in tune for the past six decades then why the popular governments have from time to time expanded the department with more powers and functions.
Present scenario
The State Administrative Council (SAC) vide decision No. 90/13/2018 dated 18.09.2018 has, among other things, assigned the job of allocation of expenditure from Planning, Development & Monitoring Department to the Finance Department which was subsequently followed by issuance of Govt; Order No. 407-FD of 2018 dated 20.09.2018 by Finance Department.
The decision has brought a great unfairness to the cadre and has set in unrest among the Planning & Statistical Cadre.
The present move of entrusting the assignment to the Finance Department has in fact put a question mark on hard efforts and contributions made by the employees of the PD&MD in the plethora of areas of developmental planning in the state.
Does the shifting of core functions from PD&MD to Finance means that role of planning will no longer hold good. The question remains that whether planning department of J&K will be abolished or merged with other departments?
After going through the pros and cons of the SAC decision, following has been observed that:
- The decision of the SAC/ G.O issued by FD is fractured and has far reaching implications rendering the department redundant. No prior consultations/ discussions have taken place with the stakeholders for taking this decisive decision
- For changing the cadre controlling authority from one department to another department neither ARI/Trainings nor GAD has been approached for opinion/ comments in the matter thereby putting future of more than four thousand employees at stake
- The Government Order after SAC decision for changing cadre controlling authority should have been issued by General Administration Department. But contrary to this the same has been issued by FD which too is ambiguous
- For taking care of all the concerns of the cadre a high level committee should have been constituted before taking this decision in order to examine carefully the mandate of the department and the future prospects of the employees working in the department with reference to recruitment rules, qualification, and contribution made in the past
- The continuance of the existence of Planning Development & Monitoring Department with an insignificant mandate is unreasonable, unjustifiable, illogical and so beyond one’s understanding and wisdom
Though the matter was brought to the notice of Governor Administration and other higher authorities time and again for taking care of all concerns of the PD&MD but the government has failed to provide any road map to the dejected employees.
No document/ order has been made public in black and white until now either by the authorities in Planning or Finance Department to know the fate of employees, which gives a clear impression that the government is in no mood to hear the genuine concerns of the E&S service.
In view of the silent approach of the government, coupled with uncertainty, confusion, chaos among the cadre, several employees of the department have knocked the doors of Hon’ble High Court, J&K for seeking justice and reply from the government in the matter.
Way ahead
Now that the decision has been taken and let us hope that it proves beneficial for the State Government as well as the Public Good. There is only one solution for taking care of all concerns of the cadre by declaring the complete merger of the two departments’ viz Planning, Development & Monitoring Department and Finance Department into a new Department, to be named afresh, which shall perform all functions identified in the SAC decision.
There is a strong case for complete merger because the planning and resource allocation functions would be more harmonious and logical. The body allocating resources logically should also monitor the utilization of resources and fix accountability for the same. The allocation of resources at one place and monitoring at other may not be that effective.
Besides this, the effective use of manpower available in both departments would be ensured through complete restructuring of the Finance Department. Otherwise, strong manpower base available in the Planning & Development Department would feel de-motivated due to perceived loss of their core functions that is allocation of resources.
The Government may not face any hinge in merging of the two departments at the level of establishment but may face some difficulty in merger of the two technical cadres/staff which can be worked out later on.
However, the positive side is that the strength of the technical staff is more or less equal. The tentative strength of technical staff (excluding establishment/ ministerial staff) of both the cadres is as under:
|
S.
No
|
Designation/ Post
|
Strength of technical staff
|
Finance
|
Planning
|
1
|
Director General
|
07
|
06
|
2
|
Director
|
32
|
18
|
3
|
Joint Director
|
60
|
42
|
4
|
FA/CAO/ Deputy Director
|
33
|
120
|
5
|
AO/Assistant Director
|
291
|
263
|
6
|
AAO/Sts. Officer
|
912
|
843
|
7
|
Accountant/Sts. Assistant
|
549
|
828
|
8
|
Accounts Assistant/’JSA
|
531
|
452
|
|
Total
|
2415
|
2572
Tailpiece
The committee constituted by government vide G.O No.1469-GAD dated 26.09.2018 to decide the fate of the E&S cadre has yet to submit its report may recommend complete Merger of the Planning Development & Monitoring Department and Finance Department and authorities at the helm of affairs may consider the same which may be followed by the transfer of all functions/ functionaries of both PD&MD and FD to the new re-structured Department as per the new job profile.
The E&S cadre may be declared an integral part of the new restructured Department likely to emerge from merger of the two services.
A thorough exercise needs to be carried out for safeguarding the interest of career progression of personnel of both the services.
Till the time a clear road map is prepared, the seniority of both the services at the level of Gazetted/ Non Gazetted may be maintained separately. All the divisions (as constituted vide G.O. No. 407-FD of 2018 dated. 20-09-2018) may be served by the manpower on rotational basis from both services without any distinction.
The tenure of posting in all the divisions may be in line with the government transfer policy. The promotions at non gazetted level to gazetted may be effected on the bases of 1:1 ratio from two erstwhile parent service cardre.
In next phase, the recruitment rules may be modified, for gazetted/ non-gazetted level entry in such a manner so as to ensure combined entry level examination for the re-structured department in the subjects as required for dealing with financial and statistical matters, to be decided by the expert committee.
The committee while deciding the restructured apparatus for the departments shall invariably consult senior members of both erstwhile services. Till the culmination of restructuring process, status quo may be maintained in every respect and the employees of both the departments be allowed to continue their job/ functions at their respective places.
To conclude, in case the government finds the above mentioned proposition infeasible, an alternate arrangement may be decided for rehabilitation of the employees of E&S cadre for merging it with other general services keeping in view the assured career progression.
Author is a Statistical Officer, PD&MD