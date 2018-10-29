Shifting Batamaloo bus stand disappoints many

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, September 5:
Almost a year has passed since the historic Batamaloo bus stand was shifted to Parimpora in the city outskirts but many people including traders, transporters, and street vendors continue to express their dissatisfaction over the decision.
Once a major attraction for shopping, automobile spare parts, transportation and market full of fruit, vegetable vendors Batamaloo has now lost its glory since the time bus stand has been shifted.
“The business sector is now leading towards a downfall, we are witnessing the toughest period of our life. It has been a year of sufferings as the situation has turned worse for all the traders here,” said Noor Mohammad, one of the shopkeepers at Batamaloo.
Mohammad stated that they tried to pull the things back but nothing happened as they have been left to die there.
“We protested continuously against the shifting of the bus stand but the authorities had other ideas. The situation is such, at times we leave towards our homes penniless in the evening,” Mohammad said.
Mohammad used to earn a handful amount of rupees 600-700 per day now craves for customers as he believes working for 13 hours continuously now makes him earn rupees 200 per day.
“It was a centre of attraction for all the passengers and the buzzing market proved profitable to the government also as we use to earn good amount of money that indirectly had an influence on the government but since we have been deprived now the government should also think about the fact,” he said.
Ghulam Rasool, a local resident who vividly remembers how the market used to hum throughout the day said, “People from various districts used to travel and since the bus stand was located at the centre it used to cater to all the government offices, city centre Lal Chowk and hospitals but things have completely changed now.”
Rejecting the fact that the shifting of bus stand marked an improvement in traffic at the junction, Rasool asserted that the traffic mess still prevails there.
“There has been no improvement in the situation as far as traffic flow is concerned, traffic mess is still there but the place has lost its glory,” he said.
Rasool further stated that the bus stand was beneficial for the people who used to visit the hospitals in Srinagar and the shifting of the stand has made it hectic for people to first board a cab or an auto from Parimpora and then visit the hospitals from Batamaloo.
Mehraj-ud-Din, another trader also expressed his disappointment over the shifting of the bus stand. It has forced him to think of changing his occupation. “There was a time when I used to have 4 to 5 salesmen at my shop but today you won’t find any we are witnessing the harshest period of our lives. I am thinking of winding the shop and look for alternatives,” Mehraj said.
Mehraj believes that the trading activity in the market has dipped considerably as Kashmir lost its jugular vein of buzzing markets.
Transporters are also up in arms against the authorities. They feel the shifting of Batamaloo bus stand has not only affected the Batamaloo area but the whole city.
“We have also been left clueless since the bus stand has been shifted, we have to wait for passengers for longer periods at the Parimpora bus stand as people don’t find it convenient to board the bus there,” said Tariq Ahmad, a bus driver.
Tariq further added that if they are given a chance to go back to Batamaloo they would go hands down without thinking a second as the shifting of bus stand has backfired completely.