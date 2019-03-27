Shift vendors from Parimpora bus stand: Div Com to officers

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to decongest Parimpora Bus Stand, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir directed SDA, SMC, Traffic Police and RTO to start intense drive immediately and shift all registered road side vendors to the new vending zones.

The Divisional Commissioner passed this direction while reviewing various issues of transporters and commuters at Parimpora Bus Stand.

Div Com directed Traffic and Police officers to ensure that unregistered vendors do not enter the new vending zones and violators be dealt strictly as per the law.

Other issues of Parimpora bus stand were also discussed threadbare in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner asked Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to personally visit the Parimpora Bus stand next week and submit the report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed all concerned officers to work with close coordination and dedication so that all bottlenecks of Parimpora Bus stand will be removed immediately so that commuters and transporters do not have inconvenience.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, VC SDA, Chief Engineer R&B, RTO Kashmir, Police, Traffic, SMC and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.