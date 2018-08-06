Shiekhsar Wetland shrinking due to encroachments, illegal constructions

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 03:
The Shiekhsar Wetland in Rakhi Asham, Sumbal area of Bandipora district is gradually shrinking as government is using it for various projects apart from the structures raised by the local residents.
Like many other wetlands of Kashmir, Shieksar has been a famous wetland of Bandipora district which houses more than 70 species of migratory birds.
Experts, claims that the wetland is at its verge of disappearance as the majority of wetland area has been encroached upon, thus reducing the total area almost by more than one fourth.
They said that despite the high court directions, the authorities had not vacated the area which has been encroached upon by the residents from last few years.
They hold the locals as well as the government responsible for encouraging the trend of constructing structures and building inside the wetland apart from filling its huge area with soil.
Experts added that the inflow of migratory birds towards the wetland has decreased considerably due to the shrinking of the wetland.
“Here many birds including Dodhbrag, Pind, Mong used to visit, but now only few number of bird species are found here,” experts said.
As per the social activist, Abdul Majeed Wali, the illegal constructions are still continuing on the wetland. “I was very actively working to save the wetland but my health deteriorated. I can’t do anything now as I am bedridden.”
He said that initially there was some improvement on the wetland but now the encroachment continues and none is bothered.
He said, earlier, the authorities had also filled a particular area of the wetland with soil.
In 2012, the high court had directed the authorities to free the wetland area from illegal occupation.
He further said that the government has made several canals for irrigating the nearby land which has led to the drying up of the wetland. “There are dewatering stations in the wetland which are irrigating villages like Budhgund, Draj, Kanwali Singh, Nebran Check and many others. The dewatering has dried up the wetland and the people are openly occupying the wetland to raise constructions.”
However, when contacted Assistant Wild Life Warden, North Division, Abdul Rouf Zargar said that the Sheikhsar Wetland does not come under the protected area. "It does not come under the Wildlife Department," he said.