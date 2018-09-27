Shia, Sunni unity must for prosperity: Safina

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 25:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Women President Safina Baig stressed on unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims, saying that unity between both should be a sacred slogan.
Speaking to a gathering at a function in Nowgam Sumbal, organized by an NGO Ali Asgar foundation, she said that the Islamic clerics and Muslims must focus on unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims. “Those who will focus on it will be great contributors of peace,” she added.
Safina said that both Shia and Sunni Muslims recite one Kalima, believe in one Allah, have faith in the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and all this unification teaches us to stand united. She added that the Muslims should be united in the fight against poverty rather than fighting each other.
“Islam teaches us to be united and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has also out rightly rejected the path of violence but resolved the issues through negotiations. We should work in unison for peace, which is directly linked with prosperity,” she said.
Safina also recalled the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS), saying that Imam sacrificed his life for the great cause, not for the division.
“Imam Hussain (AS) stood for justice. The grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) lives in our heart,” she said, adding that the Muslims must follow the path of Imam Hussain and remember his teachings.