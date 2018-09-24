About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shia-Sunni Coordination Committee meeting held at Budgam

Published at September 24, 2018 01:11 AM 0Comment(s)303views

Anjuman-e-Sharie continues Muharram processions


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 23:

Shia-Sunni Coordination Committee comprised of famous religious, political and separatist party members held a meeting led by president Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian and senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hassan Almosvi Alsafvi at his residence.
The members expressed thankfulness, satisfaction and appreciated the organizations and persons who performed their abundant services for peaceful Muharram processions. The committee members hope to continue its role as a whole and would not be limited to the Muharram itself.
While addressing the meeting, Aga Hassan expressed gratitude to the Shia-Sunni Coordination Committee for its expensive services towards the peaceful Muharram processions. He said, twelve year service of Committee is much worthy. Meanwhile several Muharram processions were taken out on 12th of Muharram across the valley.
Other Muharram processions were taken out in Kulipora Bemina, Sholipora, Malikgund, Nijloo Budgam, Check Sidrabal Lalbazar Srinagar, Zalpora, Shiganpora, Sonabaran Inderkote, Odina, Nowgam Bala, Lala Haji Odina Sonawari Bandipora, Harinara, Zadi Mohalla Dewar Pattan, Baramulla etc.

