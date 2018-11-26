Shia Federation holds one-day seminar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 23:
Shia Federation Jammu Province organised a one-day International Seerut un Nabi Conference on 'Global Peace and Unity'.
According to an spokesman, in a day-long conference people from all walks of
life participated.
This conference was organized in old city of Jammu Karbala Complex.
The chief guest of the conference was the Maulana Hadi Walipoor from Iran. He stressed the people for unity and humanity and said that unity among world nations is the need of hour.
He said that anti-peace powers created many groups who are doing all acts against huminaty. He congratulated Shia Federation Jammu Province and its President Ashiq Hussain Khan for organized such type of conference.
Ashiq Hussain Khan, in his welcome address, said that the peace and brotherhood is important for everyone and promised that he will do this type of conference in future. On this occasion former MLA and NC senior leader Davinder Singh Rana, Maulana Syed Mukhtar Hussain
Jafri, Maualana Syed Mohd Askari, Maulana Syed Karamat Hussain Jafri, Maulana Sadiq al Hussaini, Professor Mohd Hafiz ur Rehman, Malana Sameer Siddique, Malana Javed Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Sibt Mohd Shabir Qumi, Maulana Syed Manzar Sadiq, Maulana Syed Aabid Hussain Jafri, Maulana Syed Zahoor Hussain Jafri, Maulana Syed Koser Jafri, Sardar Narinder Singh, Israr Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Mohd Ganai, Maulana Zawar, Mohd Ali Mir, Bashir Mir, Asghar Mir, Zulfqar Naqvi, Shiekh Sajjad Hussain, Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi and many others were present on this occasion, the spokesman added.