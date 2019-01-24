SHGs, WDC target for silkworm rearing: Dir Sericulture

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 23:
Sericulture Development Department is targeting the existing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM) and Women Development Corporation (WDC) for silkworm rearing activities during the commencing season.
The official spokesperson said that the initiative is aimed at diversification and expansion of profitable activities in the State. The information was revealed by Director Sericulture Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum here Wednesday while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the ensuing silkworm rearing program.
He said that Sericulture Department has devised a workable plan in consultation with JKSRLM and WDC, wherein the self-help groups of these organizations shall be provided with all technical and logistics support by Sericulture Department from incubation of silkworm seeds till marketing of the cocoons.
Under joint venture initiative, the groups shall be provided free of cost seeds, disinfectants, green mulberry leaves, technical know-how and free marketing facilities by Sericulture Department.
Director Sericulture further elaborated that prior to venturing into silkworm rearing the groups are being provided with proper training to reorient their potentials and make them skillful for the intending activities.
He said that under phase first as many as 50 groups of SRLM and WDC have been zeroed in for starting the silkworm rearing in Jammu division during this season.
A technical officer along with other staff for every ten such groups has been designated to monitor the activities and ensure healthy and qualitative cocoon production. He further said that in years to come, the Sericulture Department shall support a maximum number of such groups for the sericulture activities to supplement their economics.
He said that under phase second an equal number of self-help groups shall be engaged for silkworm rearing in Kashmir division during the commencing rearing season.
The department is also contemplating to engage the existing self-help groups of SRLM and WDC for vermicompost and other allied activities under sericulture sector to encourage organic manuring as well as farming.
The meeting was attended by District Sericulture Officers and representatives of SRLM and WDC.