SHG members trained for Oyster mushroom

Rising Kashmir News
Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) conducted one day training programme on “Oyster Mushroom Cultivation” here at Dasanu village of Reasi district on Friday. Women members of ‘Radhey Krishna’ Self Help Group (SHG) attended the programme.
Associate Director Extension (ADE) and In-charge of KVKs of SKUAST-J, Dr. R.K. Arora organised the programme aiming to provide sustainable income for the families of SHG members.
Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi started the training programme with the warm welcome of the trainees.
While briefing about the programme he said that mushroom is a rich source of fibres, protein, vitamins, iron, zinc, potassium, calcium, folic acid, antioxidants and supports the immune system of the body.
He added that rural women play a pivotal role in economic sustainability and is possible by working together as Self Help Group.
He narrated that rural women can be empowered by introducing some new ventures in the rural areas. He added that mushroom cultivation has immense potential in hilly areas and rural women SHGs can start mushroom cultivation as an enterprise.
He elaborated about the oyster mushroom cultivation and demonstrated the cultivation oyster mushroom for nutritional support and income generation.
He added that climatic conditions are congenial in oyter mushroom cultivation in Reasi district and can be grown in a small space at home within a short duration. The women members of SHG took keen interest in the programme.
Oyster mushroom spawn and polythene bags were also provided to the participants. During the training programme many quarries were raised by the SHG women members which were answered satisfactorily by the scientist. In this training programme SHG President, Sunita Devi who is an awardee farmer was also present. The programme was concuded by Sh.Manohar Lal with formal vote of thanks.