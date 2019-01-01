Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur organizes 3-day ‘Course on Ethics’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
A 3-day ‘Course on Ethics’ was organised by Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur for the officers of the level of Inspectors to SSP.
The course was organised with the object of sharpening the Values and Ethics of the serving officers and to make them more Professional, Ethical and Empathetic while discharging their duties as policemen. The course was organised under the aegis and guidance of Director SKPAU SulaimanSalaria, ADGP.
The course was inaugurated by SSP UdhampurRayeesMohd Bhat. While inaugurating the course, SSP laid stress on the ethical behaviour of the police at the cutting-edge level and maintained that ethics is the basis of policing and should be displayed at every level in the hierarchy of police.
During the course, the guest speakers who deliberated and interacted with the participants included Dr. Anil Kumar Tiwari Head School of Philosophy SMVDU. Dr. Madhu Mahgal Chaturvedi Asstt, Prof. Dr. Samanta Sharma Asst. Prof. from School of Philosophy Shree Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra, Robin MethaSpl, Secy. (Retd.) and Kamal Sharma, CPO. The celebration during the course ranged from Moral Ethics, Professional Ethics, Situational Ethics, Ethical Reasoning, Ethical Dilemma etc.
SSP Asstt, Director (Admn) StanzinNarboo validated the course and distributed the course participation certificates. Kamal Sharma, CPO, coordinated the course and Inspector K.D. Kotwal was the Course Secy.